POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in POSCO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in POSCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

