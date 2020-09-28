POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

POSCO stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

