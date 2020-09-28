Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,055.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,971. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 41.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 93.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 714.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

