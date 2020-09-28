Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.
In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $207,293.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,055.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,971. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.