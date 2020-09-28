Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.60.

POWI stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,055.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

