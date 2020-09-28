PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Raised to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut PRADA S P A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

