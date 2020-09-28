PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. PRGX Global posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 107.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PRGX Global by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

