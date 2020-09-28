Primecoin One Day Volume Tops $6,971.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $6,971.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,406,544 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.