Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market cap of $15.11 million and $174,374.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,700,320,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,655,365 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, LBank and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

