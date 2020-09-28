Project Pai (PAI) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and $184,947.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.35 or 0.04674930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009294 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,700,152,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,595,243 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

