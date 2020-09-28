Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FBBPF stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

