Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) (LON:PXEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (30.90) (($0.40)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) alerts:

Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) Company Profile

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.