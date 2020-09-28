Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.
NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Recommended Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.