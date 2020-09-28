Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

