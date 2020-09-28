Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial posted sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $40.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROV. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.