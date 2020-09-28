PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during midday trading on Monday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.