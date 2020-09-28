PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during midday trading on Monday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

We are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 31 December 2019, we owned 209 properties with total value of SEK 38,310m.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.