PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

