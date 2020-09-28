PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
PSGTY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.98.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
