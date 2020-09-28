PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PSGTY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.