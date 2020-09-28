Pulmatrix’s (PULM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

