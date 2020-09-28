PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Short Interest Up 264.4% in September

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PyroGenesis Canada stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483. PyroGenesis Canada has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.