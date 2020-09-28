PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Short Interest Up 264.4% in September

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
PyroGenesis Canada stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483. PyroGenesis Canada has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.
About PyroGenesis Canada
