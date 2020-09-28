Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEPC opened at $14.20 on Monday. Q.E.P. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.