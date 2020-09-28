QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QADA. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QAD stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,128.13 and a beta of 1.05. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QAD will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in QAD by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.