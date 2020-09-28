QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.00 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $167,058.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

