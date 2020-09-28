Qredit (XQR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,826.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market cap of $222,886.22 and $1,826.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000362 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004356 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001189 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

