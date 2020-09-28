Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.71.

QLYS opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 49.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

