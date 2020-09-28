Quanta Services Inc (PWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

