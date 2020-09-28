QunQun Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. QunQun has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $222,951.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $10.39. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

