Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 63.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,091 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 321.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 651,766 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,032,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 456,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 343,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.36. 376,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

