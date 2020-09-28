Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QRTEA. UBS Group increased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

