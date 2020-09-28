RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a PE ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Ind. had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Ind. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,185,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

