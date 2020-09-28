Radiant Logistics’ (RLGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

