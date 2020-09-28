Radium (RADS) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00004176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $5,796.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,128,925 coins and its circulating supply is 4,115,075 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

