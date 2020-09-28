Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 3,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,251. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 44.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 26.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 75,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 450.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 961,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

