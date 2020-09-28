Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Range Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

