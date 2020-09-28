RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $28,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,700 shares of company stock worth $153,569 and sold 614,000 shares worth $18,922,850. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.