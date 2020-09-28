Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €615.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of Rational stock opened at €620.50 ($730.00) on Thursday. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €555.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €504.03.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.