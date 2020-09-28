Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTLR. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $860.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

