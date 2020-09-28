Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00100168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00241894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.01578280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00197479 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.