Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,586.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $2,586.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00251551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.01595698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188187 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.