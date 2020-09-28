Raymond James Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

