Raymond James Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $6.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.54.

NYSE HBM opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

