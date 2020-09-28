Raymond James Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.53.

LUNMF stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

