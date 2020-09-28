Raymond James Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $21.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERRPF. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

