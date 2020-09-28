Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $80.38 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.