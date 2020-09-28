Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.4%.

RC opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

