Realty Income Corp (O) to Issue Oct 20 Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 203.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

NYSE O opened at $59.93 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

