Realty Income Corp (O) to Issue Oct 20 Dividend of $0.23 on October 15th

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23.
Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 203.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.
NYSE O opened at $59.93 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61.
Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
