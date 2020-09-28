Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 494.5% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other news, Director Louis Francisco Cimino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,759.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 66,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.
