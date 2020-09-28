Regalcoin Trading Up 13.3% This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a market cap of $47,298.84 and $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.