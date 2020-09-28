Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to report sales of $254.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.00 million and the lowest is $237.58 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $282.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE:REG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $88,075,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 121,864.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 361.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 650,941 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

