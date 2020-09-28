Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. 28,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

