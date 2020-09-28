Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

RPAY opened at $24.26 on Friday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,764 shares of company stock worth $13,534,730 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

