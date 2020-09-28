Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

